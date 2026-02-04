Drake Thomas Prepares for Super Bowl LX With Wolfpack Support

RALEIGH — Not every path to stardom is linear. Former NC State linebacker Drake Thomas knows that better than most professional athletes now, going from the practice squad to a key role on the Seattle Seahawks defense as he prepares for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif. While it's been nearly four years since Thomas last suited up for the Wolfpack, the support from his school is strong.

Thomas trusted the process and remained consistent in his preparation and commitment to the game, carving out a larger role with the Seahawks and taking advantage of any opportunity given to him. Now, the mentorship Thomas received from NC State head coach Dave Doeren and other members of the Wolfpack staff could lead him to eternal football glory.

Rooted in North Carolina

When he was an undersized three-star recruit out of nearby Heritage High School, Thomas hoped he could become a strong collegiate player, but found it hard to believe there might be a future for him beyond his Wolfpack days. That was when the support started to build him up and give him confidence that there might be another step in his career on the football field.

"The belief from my coaches at NC State was always there," Thomas said. "I remember (Strength coach Dantonio Burnette), we're lifting and randomly he said to me, 'You and your brother (Thayer Thomas) are going to go play in the NFL and that stuck with me. In my head, I'm like, 'No way. I'm 5-11...' He believed in me and he planted that seed in my head and always encouraged me to chase it."

Burnette, known around Raleigh as "Coach Thunder," still texts Thomas to this day, supporting his old student years after he proved everyone wrong. The linebacker achieved his goal of being the best college player that he could be, joining Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson to form a lethal linebacker room that dominated the ACC for a few seasons under Doeren. Many members of those teams, both coaches and players, are now reaching out to their old comrade.

"There's a lot of texts. There's so much support," Thomas said. "I feel like there's not anything that necessarily stands out to me because it's who they are, the people I was with. I had great people around me when I was at NC State. Real, genuine people. There's not one that necessarily sticks out to me, but they've all reached out to me."

Even in some of the lowest points of his career, Thomas has leaned on the family he formed when he played for the Wolfpack. His professional journey hit a major speed bump in 2023, as he tore his ACL during training camp and missed the entire season for the Seahawks. Rather than rehab on his own, he went back to his roots, knowing he'd be welcomed with open arms.

"I just remember rehabbing back in the facility and all the coaching staff was still there," Thomas recalled. "They were all encouraging me. They all believed in me, even during times where I might not have believed in myself. I can't thank them enough for their belief in me and their continued support and love for me."

Doeren, a firm believer in the developmental part of college football in an era where many programs have changed their approach, views Thomas as the ultimate success story for his program. A local recruit who rose through the ranks and became not just a dominant player for NC State, but a successful professional, building on the habits and tendencies he learned with the Wolfpack. Still, Doeren saw something in Thomas that others might not have.

"I said, 'I don't know how he's going to make it through college, hitting people the way he does.' It was a vicious game that I watched him play in," Doeren said. "Knowing his family the way I did at the time with Thayer already on the team... I knew that he'd have an impeccable work ethic and attention to detail. I knew how coachable he'd be. I'm not surprised at all that he has overextended what people think he could do in this profession."

When asked about the young football players who might be watching him in the game on Sunday, Thomas had a simple message.

"It's cliche, but just chase your dreams," he said. "I said it multiple times already, but I didn't ever think I was going to be in this position. It's a blessing to be here and my dad always told me that hard work works... Put your mind to it and go get it."

