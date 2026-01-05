Early Thoughts on NC State's Transfer Portal Work

The lone transfer portal window for NCAA Division I football opened on Friday, with players swarming to find their next stop in their college journeys. NC State is trying to bolster its roster across the board, with losses at key offensive and defensive positions.

The Wolfpack hosted several key targets, particularly on the offensive line, over the weekend, getting the process of rebuilding the roster around rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett provides his early thoughts on how the Wolfpack is handling the transfer portal battle and the team's overall approach.

*This episode was recorded before Jacarrius Peak announced his entrance to the transfer portal. More information on Peak's exit will be provided below.

Looking at some of the visitors and exits from the program

Oct 19, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak (65) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jacarrius Peak leaves the Pack

The Wolfpack learned that starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak, one of the most consistent members of the team over the last two seasons, opted for the portal, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. While the staff had already begun searching in the transfer portal for new players on the line, there were hopes that Peak might return for another season or leave for the NFL, but he chose the portal instead.

Peak's impact on the run game for NC State was massive in his junior season. He walked away with ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after paving the road for freshman short-yardage specialist Will Wilson in his four-touchdown performance. As for his season-long performance, Peak earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention and finished among the team's highest-graded offensive players on PFF.

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bulls quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (2) celebrates wide receiver Victor Snow's (0) touchdown catch against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Pack gets a commitment

Former Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow announced his commitment to NC State on social media Sunday, marking the first new member of the Pack. Snow can do a little bit of everything, proving that with a very strong 2025 season at Buffalo. He operated as the team's punt returner and top wide receiver option. His efforts earned him First Team All-MAC honors on the offensive side.

The receiver caught 62 passes for 815 yards, scoring eight times. On special teams, Snow returned 20 punts for 213 yards, returning one for a touchdown. With Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers potentially on the way out and Wesley Grimes graduating, Snow should have an immediate role with the Wolfpack alongside returning receivers Teddy Hoffmann and Keenan Jackson.

