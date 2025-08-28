ECU's Harrell Bold Takes Ahead of NC State Game
Harrell is looking to win back-to-back games against the Wolfpack.
In this story:
NC State head coach Dave Doeren already gave credit and praise to his ECU counterpart, Blake Harrell.
"With our opponent, I have a lot of respect for Blake Harrell. The job he did last year, taking over interim and then becoming the full-time head coach, went 5-1 and did a tremendous job," Doeren said. "I've had multiple conversations with him over the past couple of years and have a lot of respect for him."
Harrell spoke to media members in Greenville on Monday to talk about the upcoming grudge match with NC State.
Harrell's Memorable Quotes
On the preparation process and protocols for the game
- "We actually wrapped up preseason about 10 days ago and started preparation for our first opponent in NC State. So we kind of have been on that routine for a little while. Practiced this morning. We'll practice again tomorrow morning, and then head up on Wednesday afternoon to Raleigh in preparation for the game on Thursday."
On NC State head coach Dave Doeren
- "Our opponent, coach Doeren, has done a great job up there. He's going into his 13th season. I think anytime and in college football, in this day and age, you can be around for something for that long, you're obviously doing something right. Just the way he builds his culture, he builds a football team. I think he does it the right way, and I really respect the heck out of that."
On the extra juice and emotions of an in-state rivalry game
- "Obviously, it's in-state and it's a game where there are several guys who know each other from a high school game, or just played them in a bowl game. So you know each other from that. Every time you turn on social media, you see something about the game. So it's hard to hide that from your players and make it a faceless opponent, as you mentioned.
- But I think our focus is always, yeah, we're going to prepare for the opponent, we're going to prepare for what they do and respect the heck out of them, because they've done a great job throughout coach Doeren's time there, but we've got to make it more about us and our preparation. How we go about our business, how we go about our game, how we practice, how we do things. And if we do those things, I think it'll take some of the emotions out of it and just focus on what we do. And that certainly helps at the same time."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Published