Who Will Get the Start For ECU Against Wolfpack?
The season opener for the NC State Wolfpack is a little over a week away. Head coach Dave Doeren and his team will get a chance to avenge the 2024 Military Bowl loss, as East Carolina comes to Raleigh on Thursday night.
There will be some familiarity at quarterback for both teams, as CJ Bailey returned for the Wolfpack and Katin Houser is back for the Pirates.
Both were recently named to the Manning Award preseason watchlist and will face off for bragging rights once again.
Houser's History
The ECU signal caller didn't end the 2024 season on a high note despite the win over the Wolfpack in the Military Bowl. He finished the game with just 147 yards passing and he threw a pair of interceptions. Luckily, the Pirated dominated on the ground and carried him to a victory.
Houser spent two seasons with Michigan State, but took a redshirt after appearing in just one game as a freshman. He tried to snatch the starting job in his redshirt freshman year from Noah Kim but failed to win the battle.
He joined the ECU program a year ago. Houser once again competed for the starting job and ultimately watched from the sidelines until getting a shot against Army deeper into the season. He took advantage, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
Houser started seven games and led the Pirates to a 5-2 record while quarterbacking. Across nine appearances, he threw for 2,006 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added four touchdowns on the ground.
The quarterback became the first from ECU since 2020 to be featured on the Manning Award watchlist when Holton Ahlers was added to the list. Houser joined fellow American Conference quarterbacks Blake Horvath (Navy) and Owen McCown (UTSA) on the list.
Dealing with the Wolfpack
Houser will have a defense hungry to avenge the bowl loss as his opening opposition. Led by linebackers Sean Brown and Caden Fordham, the NC State defense looks to be an improved group in 2025.
Fordham missed the Military Bowl because he was still rehabbing a knee injury suffered earlier in the season, but he is back at full strength.
Several new faces, including Jamel Johnson, who faced Houser at Temple, will line up in the defensive backfield for the Wolfpack as well.
