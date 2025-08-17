Could NC State's Defense Surprise People In 2025?
North Carolina State's defense cost the Wolfpack several games in 2024. Throughout head coach Dave Doeren's tenure, the defensive side of the ball has been a strength for the program. With a flurry of elite linebackers and pass rushers coming through, the falloff a season ago came as a shock to many.
Doeren changed things up after former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson bolted to become the head coach at Marshall. DJ Eliot took over as the team's new defensive play caller with an NFL pedigree. A slew of new transfers joined the program in the offseason as well.
Based on reports from fall camp, the unit could turn into a strength just a year after being the Wolfpack's Achilles Heel.
What Needs To Change?
NC State struggled mightily against the run in 2024. The team allowed over 150 rushing yards per game, good for 15th in the ACC. A major issue was the linebacker play, which suffered mightily after the group leader, Caden Fordham, suffered a mid-season injury.
Experience and depth could help address some of these issues. Doeren and his staff added a pair of veteran linebackers in AJ Richardson (Norfolk State) and Kenny Soares Jr. (Northwestern) to create some rotation opportunities behind returners Sean Brown and Fordham.
"At linebacker, we've got a lot of leaders in the room. We want everyone to be the best that they can every single play," Soares said.
If that group can stabilize and provide leadership for the rest of the defense, it should shore up some of the issues against the run the unit faced a season ago.
Chips on Shoulders
It seemed that some of the recruiting and coaching strategies were aimed at finding players who felt disrespected in one way or another. Throughout fall camp, there's been an edge to the defensive players. North Texas transfer defensive back Brian Nelson II is the perfect embodiment of that collective chipped shoulder.
"I love being an underdog, regardless of what the media says or not," Nelson said. "Being an underdog is like a great chip to have on your shoulder because you get to prove it wrong. You get to bloom out of nowhere. Just show people what you're about."
Nelson is fresh off a season in which he tallied four interceptions and was named to an All-AAC team at North Texas. Despite that recognition, the cornerback, and by extension the defense he's joined, feels there's more to prove.
Game Wreckers
Eliot also received some assistance on the defensive line through the transfer portal. Defensive end Sabastian Harsh dominated the early days of camp, showcasing some serious pass-rushing capabilities, according to those trying to block him.
Tra Thomas should help shore up the pass rush as well after coming over from Temple with his teammate, defensive back Jamel Johnson.
If the transfers can come together and provide some relief on the returning contributors, like Brandon Cleveland and Travali Price, the defense could be in for a return to form in 2025.
