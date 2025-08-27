ECU's HC Harrell Gets Real Before NC State Matchup
Game time is almost here for NC State. After months of waiting, the Military Bowl rematch is set to kick off in under 48 hours. The rivalry between NC State and East Carolina runs deeper than a Bowl game rematch. It’s rooted deep within the state of North Carolina, and the next installment is ever-so close.
With it being game week, it means both coaches took to the podium to discuss the matchup ahead. Both coaches in NC State’s Dave Doeren and East Carolina’s head coach Blake Harrell expressed excitement for the game and respect for each other's team.
Harrell was named the interim head coach on Oct. 20 of last year, but just over a month later, he earned the head coach role after he led the team to a 5-1 record. The win he achieved in the Military Bowl was the first Power Four win for the Pirates since 2018, when ECU beat North Carolina.
“It’s always great to kick off the season, exciting times, but when you’re kicking it off with an in-state opponent, it means just a little bit more,” Harrell said.
The first-year coach had a lot more to say about the matchup with the Wolfpack. Below are some of the more meaningful quotes Harrell said about NC State and the matchup this week.
Partial transcript of Harrell presser
A part of the opening Statement
Harrell: “Coach Doeren has done a great job up there. He’s going into his 13th season. I think anytime in college football in this day and age, you can be around for that long. You’re obviously doing something right. And just the way he builds his culture, he builds a football team. I think he does it the right way and really respects the heck out of that.
Spoke of NC State offensive playmakers during the opening statement
Harrell: “Hollywood Smothers it the tailback that they’ll start the game with, and I think really good sectional speed back there does a really good job on the outside zone plays. Justin Joly and Noah Rogers are kind of his weapons at wideout, along with Wesley Grimes, and the O-line’s kind of led up front by [Jacarrius] Peak.”
What is most impressive about CJ Bailey
"But he can make the throws, too, I mean, he can make the field out throw. He can throw it down the field, and I just think he does a really good job, and they’re going to change the offense a little bit for him, I think, to fit him.”
“If CJ Bailey wasn’t such a big part of that offense, and no disrespect to coach [Kurt] Roper, because he’s done such a great job, but maybe they would have gone outside for an offensive coordinator. It just tells you how highly they think of CJ Bailey and keeping that staff together and keeping that offense together and keeping that culture together.”
