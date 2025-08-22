All Wolfpack

ECU Loses Defensive Anchor Ahead of Wolfpack Rematch

East Carolina lost it's leading defender in terms of snap count from a season ago

Daniel Rios

Sep 2, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) is forced out by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Isaiah Brown-Murray (26) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s ECU week officially … sounds good to say. With it officially being a game week, it’s time to start previewing how the East Carolina Pirates have evolved as a roster since the Wolfpack last took them on in December. 

In this case, it evolved for the worse because the Pirates lost their leading defender regarding snap counts from a season ago in defensive back Isaiah Brown-Murray. Murray played 830 snaps for the Pirates a season ago and led the team in targets with 54, allowing 32 receptions. 

In seven games last season, he let up 40-plus yards, so with all the playing time, not the best numbers, but Murray still brings playing experience, which is valuable in college football. He chose to transfer to Virginia Tech and will face the Wolfpack later in the season. 

High School 

According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, Murray was a three-star recruit and the 136th corner in the 2022 class. He attended Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

The North Carolina product was a three-year starter in high school, appearing in 35 games, and helped the team to a 30-7 record. He totaled 99 tackles with five interceptions at cornerback, and in his senior year, he helped the team to a 14-1 record, including an appearance in the 4A NC State Championship. 

Murray committed to East Carolina on July 17, 2021. 

East Carolina 

He didn’t start until his redshirt freshman year in 2023, where he started nine games, recording 22 tackles and three pass breakups. He earned his way to start and play in all 12 games a season ago, playing over 800 snaps and recording seven pass breakups. 

Isaiah Brown Murra
The Pirates' pass defense ranked 97th in the country a season ago, giving up over 230 passing yards a game with over 3,000 total. Murray let up 445 of those yards.

Numbers can be deceived, as when in man coverage, he was far more efficient. He was only targeted seven times, and earned an NFL Passer rating allowed of 52.7. 

He struggled, giving up over 350 passing yards and 25 receptions in the zone. 

Virginia Tech

Now Murray turns his attention towards the Hokies, where he’ll look to start in their defensive backfield. 

The Hokies hope Murray can help boost their passing defense to a top-50 unit this season and beyond. In 2024, they finished at 61st in the country. 

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.