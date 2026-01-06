Evaluating NC State’s First Offensive Transfers for 2026

Transfer portal season is here, and chaotic as ever. Division I football programs around the country are scrambling to retain and replace players for the 2026 season, with NC State being no exception in the storm. The Wolfpack has already been busy, losing several key players, but identifying and recruiting others out of the portal.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, the Pack added two major offensive pieces to the 2026 roster through the portal. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down what Jimarion McCrimon and Victor Snow bring to the team after committing to the program in Raleigh.

Further details on McCrimon and Snow

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Bringing in the former ECU Pirate softens the blow after the Wolfpack got disappointing news Sunday. Starting left tackle and offensive stalwart Jacarrius Peak announced he was entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Raleigh, leaving the program with another hole on the offensive line, as Jalen Grant and Anthony Carter Jr. both graduated.

McCrimon, a first-team All-AAC selection in 2025, offers NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague an immediate option to replace Peak. The Wolfpack has some flexibility at the tackle spots between McCrimon and returning right tackle Teague Andersen, who allowed just one sack in his first season with the Pack after transferring in from Utah State.

At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, he would be a slightly bigger option than Peak was at one of the tackle spots. An immediate impact starter would help NC State protect quarterback CJ Bailey after he opted to return for his junior season in Raleigh. The prioritization of the offensive line in the transfer portal indicates that the Wolfpack is all in on building around Bailey in 2026.

Snow can do a little bit of everything, proving that with a very strong 2025 season at Buffalo. He operated as the team's punt returner and top wide receiver option. He even ran the ball well for the Bulls, accumulating 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His efforts earned him First Team All-MAC honors on the offensive side.

The receiver caught 62 passes for 815 yards, scoring eight times. On special teams, Snow returned 20 punts for 213 yards, returning one for a touchdown. With Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers potentially on the way out and Wesley Grimes graduating, Snow should have an immediate role with the Wolfpack alongside returning receivers Teddy Hoffmann and Keenan Jackson.

