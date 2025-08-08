EXCLUSIVE: Trevon Carter-Givens Talks NC State Offer and Visit
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been looking to land players from many different places. This includes players in a plethora of classes and in a plethora of different sports. One of the sports the Wolfpack has been making more of a priority is the basketball scene. The Wolfpack has been targeting players from all over the states, and has been looking to land the best of the best following the addition of Will Wade, who is one of the best college basketball coaches in the game.
One of the players that the Wolfpack has already offered is Trevon Carter-Givens. Carter-Givens is one of the better players in the nation, and is one of the top centers down low. He has a very particular style that fits exactly what the Wolfpack are looking for at this time, when it comes to big men in the 2026 class. They have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, but they are hopeful that this is something that they can do sooner rather than later.
Carter-Givens recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack on SI to detail the offer he has received and more, such as his visit date.
"The offer means a lot to me, just knowing that a great school like NC State and a great coaching staff believes in what I can bring to their team," the talented basketball prospect stated when discussing what the offer from the North Carolina State Wolfpack means to him with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
Many coaches made the talented prospect a priority and have done a good job thus far when it comes to recruiting him. One of the coaches is the head honcho for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
"Coach Will Wade reached out to me on a phone call, he offered me a scholarship and said he loved how I played on the defensive side and how team-oriented I am."
The talented prospect has already started to look into his official visit slate. This will include the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
"I am set to take my North Carolina State Wolfpack official visit on September 5th."
The talented prospect detailed what is next for him in his recruitment with another season quickly approaching at this time.
"I'm going to continue to work hard day in and day out to see if anything new comes in, and soon narrow down to 4 schools."
