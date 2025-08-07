NC State is Looking To Add This 2027 Recruit
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has made significant progress in the 2026 recruiting class, actively seeking players from various regions. Although they have successfully secured many of their top targets, they have not yet exceeded 18 commitments. The team aims to bring in around 22 to 27 players for this class, in line with national trends. In addition to their efforts in the 2026 class, they are also focusing heavily on recruiting for the 2027 class.
Most teams have now shifted their focus to the 2027 recruiting class, as many prospects are expected to commit before the start of their high school season, which kicks off as early as this week. The Wolfpack aims to improve their efforts in the 2027 class and address any shortcomings they may have experienced in the 2026 class. This includes securing commitments from several elite prospects, one of whom is currently elevating their status in the 2027 recruiting class.
That prospect is an interior offensive lineman and an extremely talented prospect from the state of Kentucky, Justyn Perez. Perez is extremely talented and holds offers from many different schools, as he has dominated the competition at the high school level. Perez attends Woodford County High School and is one of their better players, as he is hopeful to have an even better season than the last.
Perez holds offers from teams like the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and many more high-level programs. He will likely pick up more offers throughout the season, as teams will hope to land their best 2027 prospects early next year, with some guys (especially the QB position) committing early on in the cycle.
The Wolfpack already have their running back commit, and will need an offensive line. This starts with adding the best of the best in the class, with guys like Perez taking priority for the Wolfpack. The addition of the best offensive linemen in the class would do nothing but raise the eyebrows of those who cheer on the Pack through thick and thin, as this is something that can separate the good and the average.
More offers in the class is expected to follow, but the Wolfpack will be hopeful to have a better 2027 class than the 2026 class they have.
