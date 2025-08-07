Blue Chip Basketball Prospect Schedules North Carolina State Official Visit
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been looking to land many different players in the class of 2026, for a plethora of different sports. The Wolfpack has done a great job in the class, when it comes to recruiting basketball players, but unfortunately for them at this time they have yet to land a commitment.
This is not exactly concerning, as they have yet to experience the official visit slate. The NC State Wolfpack received some very good news recently that has led us to where we are in this point of the aricle.
The Wolfpack has become one of the front-runners for a top 150 player in the class, and is one of his scheduled. He is set to visit the NC State Wolfpack, as well as one of the in-state schools.
Here is the player of the hour, as well, as what is to note about his recruitment.
Trevon Carter Givens - Uncommitted, Center, SoCal Academy
The talented prospect is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to playing basketball. He is one of the better players at his position as well, as he is one of the most dominant players. He has been offered by many different prospects, including Arizona State, Florida State, TCU, and many more schools. There are two schools that have already received an official visit date for the prospect.
• September 5th - North Carolina State Wolfpack
• September 11th - San Diego State Aztecs
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are extremely hopeful to land his commitment, as he is showing them love in return. The Wolfpack have yet to land a 2026 basketball commitment, but that will likely change sooner rather than later, as they will be needing to beat out a very tough basketball program. San Diego State is one of the toughest basketball programs to beat for a recruit that resides in the state of California. The prospect is from the state of California, and has been looking top find a new home. He is one of the top players, and is rated as the 125th best player in the nation (according to 247Sports Composite).
Recap
The Wolfpack will look to handle their business in this recruitment, but they can only go as far as their visit takes them. If they can host him on a stellar official visit then they will be in a good spot come decision day.