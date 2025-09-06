EXCLUSIVE: Brady Sakowitz Talks NC State Visit Plans
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class simply because they have been able to recruit for many different states, as this is something that they have been able to utilize on the recruiting trail, which has allowed them to be able to do exactly what they need to do in the 2026 recruiting class thus far.
One of the states that they have been able to land multiple different prospects from is North Carolina. It has allowed them to focus mainly on other places, including the State of Virginia, which is one of the states they were able to land one of their top prospects, as they landed one of the better players from the state of Virginia.
Brady Sakowitz is an offensive lineman prospect who plays offensive tackle for Trinity Episcopal High School in the city of Richmond, Virginia.
The offensive tackle prospect is one of the better players in the class and as one of the most protective names in the class when it comes to the offensive line as he is someone that will likely see the field very early in his career, inside, the North Carolina State Wolfpack program as he has remained loyal thus far and has shown signs of him likely staying committed throughout this class and cycle.
He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI. Here is what the talented prospect had to say.
- "My commitment has been great, I’ve really developed a relationship with coaches and guys on the team," the talented North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The talented prospect would then detail his current standpoint with the North Carolina State Wolfpack coaches in the commitment he has made when it comes to communication and things of that nature.
- "I communicate with Coach 2J almost every day, as well as Coach Greene and Coach Doeren very often!"
The talented prospect would then jump into a conversation on whether or not he will be visiting again, and if so, when he will be visiting again.
- "I will be visiting NC State this Saturday!"
Will the talented prospect be visiting any programs that have been trying to flip him at this time? He went more into detail with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "Some schools have been trying to flip for a while now, but I’m 100% committed. I won’t be visiting anywhere else."
