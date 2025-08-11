EXCLUSIVE: NC State's Brady Sakowitz Talks Final HS Season
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene, and has many different priorities when it comes to the guys they look for. They want players who want to improve day in and day out. This is exactly what they found in Brady Sakowitz.
Sakowitz is an offensive lineman from Trinity Episcopal School and is looking for some improvement as a team and a player. He detailed this with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI in a recent interview that was conducted.
"I’ve been training every day since last season ended. I train with my online trainer Alec Eberle multiple times a week and lift almost daily," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his life off the air, and his off-season training that has prepared him for his fourth and final high school football season.
The talented prospect has his goals set high for the next season, as he wants to rack up many different stats, as well as make some big time lists.
"My personal goals are 100+ pancakes, zero sacks allowed and first team all state and first team all metro again!"
He has many different team-based goals set at this time as well. Some of these goals are based simply on the next step, which could be the key to making a run come wintertime.
"My team goals are to be physical and dominate up front every game. As an offensive linemen, I can only control winning so much but we will be physical."
The talented prospect already has some things he is hopeful to show improvement in prior to heading to his college destination.
"I will try to improve my leadership and communication skills, I also want to set a good example for my brother who will be starting varsity next to me as a freshman."
The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit is not the typical high school athlete. He don't define wins and losses as a success or failure. It is the more particular details that he looks at.
"I don’t define success by wins and losses, I would say the impact I can make on the school and community can be the main success from this season. Helping change the culture with a new coaching staff while continuing to develop and improve myself."