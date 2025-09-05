All Wolfpack

EXCLUSIVE: Tristen Hill Updates His NC State Commitment

Tristen Hill detailed the newest updates in his North Carolina State Wolfpack commitment

Caleb Sisk

Tristen Hill on his North Carolina State official visit
Tristen Hill on his North Carolina State official visit / Tristen Hill
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many different commits at this time in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land a total of 18 commits and have landed commits for multiple different states, including the state of Georgia, which is one of the states that they have recruited heavily throughout the process.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks out during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

One of the players they landed is Tristen Hill. Hill is a Peachtree Ridge safety from the state of Georgia. He is one of the highest-rated commits in the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class. He has remained locked in with his recruitment, thus far, despite many teams trying to push his commitment over to their program. However, there are multiple more things that he had the chance to discuss in a recent interview with the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

Here is everything the talented prospect had to say.

"As of lately, I've been noticing a lot of love from the Wolfpack family, so that has made me feel even more welcomed," the Peach State safety prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State Wolfpack commitment updates and more.

  • The talented prospect would then go more into detail on his relationship with the NC State Wolfpack.
  • "I’ve been talking to Coach Warren the most, he’s been checking in with me weekly to see how I’ve been playing in each game and we also been talking about getting back up there for games ."
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The talented prospect is planning to visit. This time, he is set to visit for the next home game, but he has more visit plans ahead of him. He detailed more with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

  • "I have planned with my family to come up to the game vs Virginia this Saturday, and I will also be trying to come to the rest of the home games."

The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit has been recruited by other programs, but what is his locked-in level right now?

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack mascot Mr. Wuf on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"My head coach has been telling me some schools have been calling me asking about where I stand with my recruitment, and I’ve told him I am locked in with NC State."

The talented prospect would leave off with a message detailing if he has any more visits scheduled at this time.

"I do not have any plans of visiting anywhere else."

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.