EXCLUSIVE: Tristen Hill Updates His NC State Commitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has many different commits at this time in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been able to land a total of 18 commits and have landed commits for multiple different states, including the state of Georgia, which is one of the states that they have recruited heavily throughout the process.
One of the players they landed is Tristen Hill. Hill is a Peachtree Ridge safety from the state of Georgia. He is one of the highest-rated commits in the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class. He has remained locked in with his recruitment, thus far, despite many teams trying to push his commitment over to their program. However, there are multiple more things that he had the chance to discuss in a recent interview with the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
Here is everything the talented prospect had to say.
"As of lately, I've been noticing a lot of love from the Wolfpack family, so that has made me feel even more welcomed," the Peach State safety prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State Wolfpack commitment updates and more.
- The talented prospect would then go more into detail on his relationship with the NC State Wolfpack.
- "I’ve been talking to Coach Warren the most, he’s been checking in with me weekly to see how I’ve been playing in each game and we also been talking about getting back up there for games ."
The talented prospect is planning to visit. This time, he is set to visit for the next home game, but he has more visit plans ahead of him. He detailed more with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "I have planned with my family to come up to the game vs Virginia this Saturday, and I will also be trying to come to the rest of the home games."
The North Carolina State Wolfpack commit has been recruited by other programs, but what is his locked-in level right now?
"My head coach has been telling me some schools have been calling me asking about where I stand with my recruitment, and I’ve told him I am locked in with NC State."
The talented prospect would leave off with a message detailing if he has any more visits scheduled at this time.
"I do not have any plans of visiting anywhere else."
