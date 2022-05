ACC announces football game times and networks

The ACC has released game times and networks designations for several of its games in the 2022 season.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Duquesne at Florida State, 5 p.m., ACCN

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pitt, 7 p.m., ESPN

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, Sept. 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Appalachian State, Noon, ESPNU

NC State at East Carolina, Noon, ESPN

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN

Sunday, Sept. 4

Allstate Louisiana Kickoff

Florida State at LSU (New Orleans, La.)

Caesars Superdome, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Monday, Sept. 5

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

Clemson at Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Ga.)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon, FS1

Southern Miss at Miami, Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia State, Noon, ESPNU

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon, SECN

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+

Syracuse at UConn, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN

Open: Florida State

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ACCN

Purdue at Syracuse, Noon, ESPN2

Old Dominion at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina A&T at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCNX/ESPN+

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pitt at Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., RSN

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m., ESPN

Open: North Carolina

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina, Noon or 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN

Florida at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 Subway ACC Football Championship Game, TBD, ABC

Atlantic Division Champion vs. Coastal Division Champion

Charlotte, N.C., Bank of America Stadium

ACC Bowl Game Affiliations

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11:00 a.m., ESPN

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Friday, Dec. 23, TBD, ESPN

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Military Bowl Presented by Peraton – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl – Thursday, Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, Noon, ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, 2 p.m., CBS

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl – Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl – Saturday, Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Tampa Bay Bowl – Monday, Jan. 2, Noon, ESPN2

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic – Monday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T – Monday, Jan. 9, TBD, ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl – TBD