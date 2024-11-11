Big NC State Football Target Decommits From Another ACC Team
The 18-deep 2025 NC State football recruiting haul, ranking No. 46 in the country, could use a boost after Santaluces Community High School (Fla.) three-star wideout Jamar Browder decommitted from the Wolfpack and pledged allegiance to Michigan last week. And that much-needed bump could come in the form of a promising 300-pounder in Grayson High School (Ga.) defensive lineman Josiah Victor.
Earlier this month, the 6-foot-2 Victor was in Raleigh to check out Dave Doeren's Wolfpack, coinciding with the squad's 59-28 home win over the Stanford Cardinal in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Of course, the State official visit signaled that the three-star bruiser might be on the verge of formally backing out of his June commitment to the Boston College Eagles.
Well, Victor made that decommitment official and public on Sunday via the following posted letter to the Boston College coaches:
Although the 247Sports Crystal Ball remains empty for Victor's recruitment, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine now gives the NC State football coaches a 93.3 percent chance of coming out on top.
Josiah Victor checks in at No. 175 among defensive linemen and No. 169 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
For now, the 2025 Wolfpack class includes only one listed defensive lineman in American Heritage School (Fla.) three-star Omarian Abraham, a 6-foot-2, 295-pounder stacking up 21 spots above Victor at their position in the cycle.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.