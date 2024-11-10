NC State Football Performance 'Not Good Enough' to Defeat Duke
Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team wrapped up its home slate on Saturday, a 29-19 defeat at the hands of Manny Diaz's first batch of Blue Devils (7-3, 3-3 ACC). The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC), still seeking bowl eligibility, finished 4-3 in Carter-Finley Stadium but only 1-3 at home against conference opponents.
ALSO READ: NC State Loses Talented Wideout to Big Ten Recruiters
Plus, between the four ACC teams that traveled to Raleigh this season, not a single one currently boasts a winning record in conference play.
So, Senior Day — not to mention the season as a whole to this point — didn't go as hoped for the Wolfpack, who began the year at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll. For the most part, State failed to make the most of its prime scoring opportunities versus Duke.
Here is Doeren's opening statement to the media following the program's second straight loss to the Blue Devils in as many seasons:
"Congratulations to Duke on the win. It was a hard-fought defensive game by both teams. You know, when you look at the statistics, they were 0-of-9 on third down. And the game came down to us kicking field goals and them scoring a couple more touchdowns than us. We gave them a short field with a turnover in the red zone, which really hurt.
"Defensively, we played good enough in that game for us to win, and we just didn't connect offensively enough...
"You know, [NC State football freshman quarterback CJ Bailey] threw some good balls that were dropped. He threw behind a couple of guys. He threw high to a couple of guys. And we got to make some play calls in certain situations to help.
"But collectively, it's not good enough. And you know, it's a 'we, us, and ours' business, and there isn't any blame other than everybody — it starts with me.
"Disappointing, more than anything, just for our seniors. Like I said, I take it really personal to send them out with a win.
"And I thought we prepared well and didn't get it done.
"Duke has a good defense. Statistically, they've been really good all year. And they showed that today, and they made it hard on us offensively. And we just weren't able to capitalize when we got the ball across the 20.
"Every time we got down there, we didn't get touchdowns but once."
Now, NC State football has a bye week to prepare for its road battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 21 (ESPN).
ALSO READ: Top NC State Target Suddenly Shuts Down Recruitment
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.