Bold Predictions: 2022 NC State football

The ACC's Atlantic Division is up for grabs in 2022. Wake Forest broke through last season to end Clemson's six-season reign as division and conference champion, but the Demon Deacons fell to Pittsburgh in the title game.

The Tigers remain on the prowl, while NC State is a trendy pick to claim the Atlantic for the first time in its program's history.

Five of the seven teams in the Atlantic reached postseason play in 2021. Only Florida State and Syracuse did not receive bowl invitations, as each finished 5-7 overall in the regular season.

How will things fare in 2022? NC State has not won an ACC title since 1979. Will the Wolfpack claim the crown in Dave Doeren's 10th season as head coach?

Here are predictions from All-Wolfpack beat writer Rob McLamb

2022 NC State schedule

1. September 3, 2022: at East Carolina

PREDICTION: NC State win

NOTE: This will be NC State's most challenging opener since 2017 (South Carolina in Charlotte). It is a game that the Wolfpack could lose if they don't come to Greenville prepared.

2. September 10, 2022: Charleston Southern

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: This should be the most straightforward game on the Wolfpack's schedule as NCSU hosts its only FCS team in the 2022 campaign.

3. September 17, 2022: Texas Tech

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: Texas Tech seems headed for a rebuilding season, but NC State has struggled against P5 schools outside the conference. Winning this game would not be a significant upset for the Red Raiders.

4. September 24, 2022: UConn

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: The challenge for the Wolfpack will be overlooking UConn in anticipation of its ACC opener or dealing with a potential hangover if NC State falls to Texas Tech the week before.

5. October 1, 2022: at Clemson

PREDICTION: Clemson

Clemson may not be in 2022 what it has been in recent seasons, but the Tigers have dominated the Textile Bowl series against NC State over the past 17 years (15-2)-- the loss to NCSU in Raleigh last season notwithstanding. The Wolfpack will need this game to move toward a potential appearance in the ACC Championship Game, both for tiebreakers and emotional reasons, but until the Pack proves it can win in Death Valley, the Tigers must be favored.

6. October 8, 2022: Florida State

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: Florida State is not going to be mediocre forever. NCSU and FSU have split the last 10 games against each other, with the Wolfpack winning the previous two. NC State has to take advantage of the Seminoles while they are down, as FSU will look to return to bowl eligibility. This game could be similar to Texas Tech in that the Pack is not facing an elite P5 but losing the game is not out of the question.

7. October 15, 2022: at Syracuse

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: The Orange and Wolfpack have played some exciting games versus each other, and it has gotten testy between the two at times. The Carrier Dome can be a sleepy atmosphere, especially if it is a noon game, so NC State may have to generate its enthusiasm. This contest is another losable game, and over the years, stubbing its toe in contests like this has prevented the Pack from reaching elite status.

8. October 27, 2022: Virginia Tech

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: NC State has not done well against Virginia Tech (18-28-4 overall) and has lost five straight to the Hokies. This contest is yet another game where if NC State loses, it is not a major upset, but if the Pack wants to be in the top half of the national rankings, it has got to have.

9. November 5, 2022: Wake Forest

PREDICTION: Wake Forest

NOTE: Wake Forest is the smallest P5 school in the nation. It does not matter. The Demon Deacons are the defending Atlantic Division champions, the last ACC school from the state of North Carolina to win a league title in football, and once were guided to a bowl game by Dave Clawson despite at least 25 percent of the teams on the regular season schedule having access to his gameplan. The Deacs will not be afraid in Raleigh, and it is hard to envision NC State not having at least one game where it falls in the final minute. The law of averages says it will happen in at least one "50/50" game, and Wake Forest is equipped to take advantage.

10. November 12, 2022: Boston College

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: Boston College can be tough on defenses as the Eagles run regimented blocking schemes that become innate to the linemen. That aside, this is NC State's senior day. Even if the conference crown is out of reach, the Wolfpack will have enough to play for as NCSU is desperate to get to 10 wins in a season.

11. November 19, 2022: at Louisville

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: Scott Satterfield is facing a potential 'win or else' season as head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville appears to be a team headed for the bottom half of the Atlantic standings in 2022. Do not be surprised if a loss in this game is the straw that breaks the camel's back.

12. November 25, 2022: at North Carolina

PREDICTION: NC State

NOTE: The Wolfpack has to be honest with itself and admit that last season's win over UNC was an outlier to recent matchups. It should have been the third straight victory in the series for the Tar Heels, and if not for an improbable onsides kick recovery, it would have been. North Carolina dominated the two seasons before 2021 and was in control in the second half last year. Dave Doeren is 3-1 in Chapel Hill, and there will be plenty of NCSU followers at Kenan Stadium, so the Pack will not be afraid. The potential to reach double-digit wins could be there also. There will be incentives and high stakes for both schools, which is how a rivalry should be.

FINAL PREDICTION: 10-2 overall, 6-2 ACC (Tied for second in Atlantic)

NOTE: It will be the second time in school history that NC State reaches double-figures in victories. The Wolfpack should have a terrific bowl game to play in and could face a top-tier opponent. It is not a title-winning campaign, but it is closing in on elite, and with 17 starters returning in 2022, there is potential to do better, but the Pack will have to knock it out of the park in the '50/50' games. The 2022 season should be a lot of fun.