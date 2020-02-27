AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Murchison, Smith-Williams 'Measure Up' at NFL Combine

Brett Friedlander

Defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams won't actually take the field for physical drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis until Saturday. But the evaluation process they hope will end with their selection in the upcoming draft has already begun. 

Wednesday, the former NC State stars arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first phase with their fellow defensive lnemen for weigh-ins and measurements.

Murchison, who played both end and tackle for the Wolfpack, checked in at 6-foot-2, 297 pounds -- an inch shorter and seven pounds heavier than he was listed on State's roster this season.

His hands measured at 10 inches while his arms are 32 5/8 inches long. 

Smith-Williams came in at 6-3, 265, the same as he was listed with the Wolfpack. His hands, at 9 1/4 inches are smaller than Murchison's while his arm length of 33 3/4 is slightly longer.

 On Thursday, the defensive linemen and linebackers will undergo medical and psychological testing -- including the dreaded Wunderlic Test -- before doing interviews with NFL position coaches and a media session.

Friday's schedule includes more interviews, an NFL Players Association Meeting and bench press in the weight room before finally getting onto the field for the 40-yard dash and other physical testing on Saturday.

There are 337 players participating in the event, often referred to as the "Underwear Olympics, that run through March 1.

Murchison earned his invitation on the strength of a strong senior season at State, in which he ranked among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28 -- while recording 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

He followed that up with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, earning praise from the many draft observers on site in Mobile, Ala., for his quickness and leverage, while garnering personal interviews with the Colts, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Raiders and both Super Bowl participants -- the 49ers and Chiefs.

Smith-Williams had a frustrating season in which he appeared in only seven games because of injuries, recording only 20 tackes and one sack. But he made up for it by being one of the most impressive players on the East team in practices leading up to the East-West game in Tampa.

The well-rounded Raleigh native already has a job lined up for him with IBM once his football career is over. He can delay that, however, with a strong Combine performance. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Completes Homestand With Another Big Win

NC State's baseball team starts the season with eight straight home wins after an 11-0 victory against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Keatts: 'I Didn’t Think We Played Particularly Smart'

Here's what NC State coach Kevin Keatts said at his postgame press conference followint Tuesday's 85-79 loss at UNC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC 85, State 79: Postgame Observations

The Tar Heels used an extended second half run to continue its mastery of NC State, winning at Smith Center to complete a season sweep of the rivalry. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UNC

Live updates and analysis from Tuesday's rematch between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels at Smith Center. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Feels At Home At Dean Dome

NC State's two most recent victories in its basketball rivalry with North Carolina have come on the Tar Heels' home floor. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 28, at UNC

Everything you need to know about NC State's rematch with the rival Tar Heels at Smith Center. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women 'Marching' in Wrong Direction

Loss to Duke on Play4Kay night was the third in four games for the suddely scuffling NC State women's basketball team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devonte Brown Named National Player of the Week

The junior outfielder hit .357 in four games last week with a double, three homers and eight RBI for the undefeated Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Play4Kay

Live updates and analysis from NC State's womens basketball game against Duke on a night honoring legendary coach Kay Yow and cancer survivors everywhere. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devon Daniels Named ACC Player of the Week

Redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels is the second NC State player to earn a weekly honor from the ACC this season after big games against Duke and Florida State. Read more

Brett Friedlander