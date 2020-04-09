AllWolfpack
Recruiting Dead Period May Delay Shipley's College Decision

Brett Friedlander

Both of Will Shipley's parents went to NC State, as did several other of his family members.

But will that connection be enough to steer the nation's top-ranked all-purpose back to the Wolfpack?

Shipley's college decision is expected to come soon, although it's likely to be delayed at least until May 31 when the NCAA's coronavirus-inspired dead period is scheduled to expire.

He told Jack Sullivan of SI's Irish Breakdown that he and his family still plan "to take a visit to Notre Dame in the future along with three other schools to weigh my options."

In addition to the Irish, State has some high-powered competition for its talented legacy, who had led Weddington High School of Matthews to two straight 3AA state championships. Shipley has also been offered by ACC Atlantic rival Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Stanford.

Shipley rushed for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while posting 10 100-plus yard games for a team that went 15-0. He also caught 34 passes for 585 yards and eight more scores.

Because of his versatility and his 5-foot-11, 200-pound stature, the five-star prospect has drawn comparisons to Carolina Panthers' star Christian McCaffery.

Shipley accounted for 271 yards and four of his team's five touchdowns in its 34-14 state championship win against Lee County last December. It was a game played at Carter-Finley Stadium

Afterward, Shipley said it meant a lot to have such a big game on the Wolfpack's home field, telling reporters afterward that "coming here as a young kid," he'd dreamt of playing "on a field like this."

 The question now is whether the thrill of playing at Carter-Finley will be a one-time dream-come-true situation or only the prelude to a career full of memorable moments there wearing red and white.

 

 

