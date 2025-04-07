NC State Football Snags Formidable Transfer Defender
Head coach Dave Doeren and the NC State football recruiters are enjoying an impressive run in the recruiting arena, with the Wolfpack securing three commitments from defensive transfers over the past few days alone.
Former Mountain West edge rushers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh kicked things off over the weekend. And NC State now welcomes a talented linebacker with Big Ten experience.
On Monday, former Northwestern linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. announced his commitment to the NC State football program via the following post on social media:
Soares, a three-star transfer prospect, joins the Wolfpack following three seasons at Northwestern. After redshirting his freshman year, the 6-foot-2, 231-pounder became a reserve who appeared in 23 games across the past two seasons.
This past year, Soares racked up 20 total tackles, including 13 of the solo variety, while recording one pass deflection and 0.5 sacks. He'll bring experience and added depth to the Wolfpack linebacker room heading into summer workouts.
He becomes the 13th piece of the 2025 Wolfpack transfer class, which currently stacks up as the No. 59-ranked portal class in the nation and No. 13 in the ACC, according to 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.