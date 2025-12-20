Reacting to NC State's Gasparilla Bowl Win

NC State got the job done. The last time Dave Doeren hoisted a bowl trophy in the air was 2017, long before any current member of the Wolfpack wore the program's wolf emblem on their helmets. That all changed on Friday in Tampa, Florida, as NC State throttled Memphis 31-7 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl with yet another strong defensive performance.

The Pack controlled the game as soon as it got the ball. The offense marched right down the field and scored a touchdown on a Tiger defense that looked overmatched as soon as it took the field. Doeren never let his team take its foot off the gas in the first half, as NC State scored all 31 points in the first two quarters of the victory.

Bringing some hardware back to Raleigh#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ip2UmY4HW3 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 19, 2025

Doeren's 13th season ended with an eighth win. That marked the eighth time in his Wolfpack tenure that the program finished with eight or more wins. It also moved the veteran coach's bowl record to 4-6, obviously snapping that ugly stretch in the postseason over nearly a decade. A 10-win season still eludes Doeren, but he appears to be sticking with NC State for the near future.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett reacts to victory for the Wolfpack and discusses what went right for the Wolfpack througout the game. Get the complete breakdown right here:

Even without star running back Hollywood Smothers in the mix, as he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, the Wolfpack offense racked up 337 total yards and controlled the game from start to finish. Caden Fordham, the team's star linebacker, earned the Most Valuable Player award for the game, in large part because of one key play late in the first quarter.

Brendon Lewis, the Tigers’ veteran quarterback, fired a pass, but it was batted in the air by the receiver. Fordham was in the right place at the right time and saved the ball from hitting the ground, recording his second interception of the season. He returned the interception deep into Memphis territory, setting up a goal-to-go situation just before the end of the first quarter. The Pack scored, taking a 21-0 lead.

Who said Caden Fordham only makes tackles.



📺: ESPN#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/X3qTEyMmLb — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 19, 2025

The rout was officially on just before the end of the first half. NC State appeared to have a goal to take shots downfield, but said shots weren’t connecting. Finally, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey found freshman wide receiver and fellow Floridian Teddy Hoffmann wide open on the sideline on a double move for a 40-yard touchdown to put NC State up 31-7 just before halftime.

