Dave Deoren's RG a Question Mark For NC State
The North Carolina State Wolfpack football team wants to get off to a good start next season. They have a good chance of doing that because they have a lot of talent coming back from last season's team. In 2024, the Wolfpack was full of first-year players who had to get used to playing at the college football level. Now with at least one year under their belt, the Wolfpack are in a better position.
One thing that North Carolina State wants to be better at is on the offensive side of the ball. That is going to be the strong unit on the football team next season. The good thing for this offense is that they will have a returning starting quarterback who will lead the way for this team. In a time where NIL has taken over, it is good that the Wolfpack will be bringing their quarterback back.
That is something the team has not had in some time. Now they look to take advantage of it and have more chemistry than other teams have. The key for the Wolfpack offense is going to be their offensive line. They still have to figure things out on the offensive line, and especially on what they are going to do at the right guard position. That is one area that the team has a lot of questions about.
"The right guard is going to be the question mark," said Cory Smith of CBS Sports. "There are a few guys that they have brought in. They brought in one from Purdue this past year. They expect to be the guy in the Jalent Grant. They also brought over Brock Stukes, who came over from NC A&T. We do not know if he is going to be the center there or not."
"But one guy to watch for is going to be Spike Sowells. He is someone to watch for at that center spot. He was a fast riser late in the class. I believe he ended up being top 100 overall. So he is at the top of offensive line recruits during the Dave Doeren ERA to be a center. The thought process was, we do not usually push guys up highly at the center spot for 247. Because that is a very niche position."
The Wolfpack is going to have to give their quarterback time to throw in the pocket, and if they can do that, it is going to be a good season for the Wolfpack offense.