Doeren addresses Payton Wilson situation

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren on Wednesday made his first public statement concerning the arrest of his team's leading tackler, Payton Wilson.

Speaking at press conference introducing the Wolfpack's newest recruits, Doeren called Wilson's arrest on multiple charges following an alcohol-related incident in downtown Raleigh "a very unfortunate, disappointing situation," adding that he hopes it will be something the redshirt freshman linebacker will "learn a lot from."

 Wilson, 19, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning and charged with possession of a fake ID, underage consumption of alcohol, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

According to a Raleigh Police arrest record, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hillsborough native was involved in an altercation that resulted in an individual being punched in the face and receiving a black eye. The report did not indicate what, if any, involvement Wilson had in the fight.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, Wilson fled the scene and attempt to hide underneath a parked car once authorities caught up with him. He was released on $3,375 bail.

"I sat down with him, sat down with his family," Doeren said. "He feels horrible about it."

Doeren said that while the apology Wilson published on social media earlier this week was a step in the right direction toward making amends for his mistake, he indicated that the player is still likely to face some kind of disciplinary action.

"I know he put something out regarding that and it's on him now to build it back," Doeren said. "But time is going ot be important and what he does after that. As far as where we go from there, that will be up to us, to him and the program."

Wilson, who missed most of his senior year of high school and all of his true freshman season at State because of knee injuries, led the Wolfpack in tackles this year with 69. He also added five tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.

Josh Pierre-Louis signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The three-star defensive back committed after his official visit last weekend. Read more

Ben Finley Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The younger brother of former State star Ryan Finley hopes to continue his family's success in Raleigh. Read more

Ezemdi Udoh signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Ezmdi Udoh has submitted his signed National Letter of Intent to officially become a member of NC State's football class of 2020. Read more

Patrick Matan signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The big offensive lineman from Washington D.C. will help offset the loss of other OL prospects. Read more

Red Light District: Wolfpack Signing Day

Brett Friedlander

Live updates as college football recruits sign their National Letters of Intent to officially become members of NC State's Class of 2020. Read more

Offensive line recruit Blaske decommits

Brett Friedlander

The Georgia native's decision reduces NC State's 2020 class to 19 on the eve of national signing day

Wolfpack Recruits Schedule NLI Signings

Brett Friedlander

Here is a rundown of when members of State's 2020 recruiting class plan to make their committments official on Wednesday. Read more

Payton Wilson Issues Public Apology

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt freshman linebacker was arrested in an alcohol-related incident early Saturday morning

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Cole Anthony is out for 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. If he's out the full six weeks, his…

Four Wolfpack recruits preparing for Shrine Bowl

Brett Friedlander

Devan Boykin, Ezemdi Udoh and Davin Vann are representing NC while Jalen Coit is playing for SC in Saturday's all-star game. Read more