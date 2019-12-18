Doeren addresses Payton Wilson situation

NC State football coach Dave Doeren on Wednesday made his first public statement concerning the arrest of his team's leading tackler, Payton Wilson.

Speaking at press conference introducing the Wolfpack's newest recruits, Doeren called Wilson's arrest on multiple charges following an alcohol-related incident in downtown Raleigh "a very unfortunate, disappointing situation," adding that he hopes it will be something the redshirt freshman linebacker will "learn a lot from."

Wilson, 19, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning and charged with possession of a fake ID, underage consumption of alcohol, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer.

According to a Raleigh Police arrest record, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hillsborough native was involved in an altercation that resulted in an individual being punched in the face and receiving a black eye. The report did not indicate what, if any, involvement Wilson had in the fight.

In an attempt to avoid arrest, Wilson fled the scene and attempt to hide underneath a parked car once authorities caught up with him. He was released on $3,375 bail.

"I sat down with him, sat down with his family," Doeren said. "He feels horrible about it."

Doeren said that while the apology Wilson published on social media earlier this week was a step in the right direction toward making amends for his mistake, he indicated that the player is still likely to face some kind of disciplinary action.

"I know he put something out regarding that and it's on him now to build it back," Doeren said. "But time is going ot be important and what he does after that. As far as where we go from there, that will be up to us, to him and the program."

Wilson, who missed most of his senior year of high school and all of his true freshman season at State because of knee injuries, led the Wolfpack in tackles this year with 69. He also added five tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups.