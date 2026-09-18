Evaluating NC State’s Future ACC Schedule

NC State is one of sixteen ACC teams that will play nine conference games and at least one Power Four non-conference opponent in 2027.



This is a necessary move by the conference. It ensures the ACC is set up for success when being compared to the other Power Four conferences.



Conference teams such as NC State should now be viewed on the same level as other Power Four teams in the eyes of the CFP selection committee.



But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves; let’s preview NC State’s home opponents.

Clemson

The Tigers have historically dominated this series, but NC State won the last matchup at home 24-17 on Oct. 28, 2023.



Clemson has been on the downslide the last three years, going 15-9 in the conference, which is only 2 games better than NC State during that same stretch.

The Tigers are currently 1-1 this season and are no longer viewed as a power in college football’s newest era.



This iteration of the Tigers should no longer scare you.

Miami

These two teams met in Miami Gardens last year, where the Hurricanes handed the Wolfpack their worst loss of the season (7-41).



The Canes continued their reign through the playoffs, only stopping short of a national championship.



Miami is one of the favorites to win a title this season and will likely still be a force next season.



This will be a huge matchup in Raleigh next season.

Pitt

NC State is 5-6-1 in their short history with Pitt. However, they haven’t lost to Pitt at home (2-0-1).



Outside of Pitt winning the ACC in 2021, these two teams have looked like mirror images of each other during the last 10 seasons.



This is a game that NC State should win on paper.

North Carolina

I’m really glad to see this game as a protected annual matchup.



Sadly, the Tar Heels lead this series all-time, but the Wolfpack have won five straight!



These two teams met in Raleigh last season, with NC State handing Bill Belichick and his Tar Heels an ugly 42-19 beating.



Here's to hoping that trend continues for the foreseeable future.



Now we’ll take a look at the teams NC State will be visiting in 2027.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) with the ball during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke

NC State has dropped the last 3 games against Duke in Durham.



Duke Head Coach Manny Diaz gets the most out of his team.



He’s guided the Blue Devils to back-to-back 9-win seasons during his time there.



Last season, they even won the ACC championship for the first time in this modern era.



This will be a tough matchup for the Wolfpack.

SMU

The Wolfpack are 2-1 against SMU all-time, but this will be NC State’s first time meeting SMU since the Mustangs joined the conference in 2024.



SMU has posted a 14-2 conference record these last two seasons and has shown it can hold its own in the ACC.



Many believe SMU can win the conference this season.



This is another tough road matchup for NC State.

Syracuse

The Wolfpack are 13-2 against Syracuse but have dropped the last two games to the Orange.



Syracuse is projected to finish toward the bottom of the conference standings this season.



And I can’t envision Syracuse making a huge leap next season.



This feels like a game NC State should win.

Virginia Tech

NC State has a winning record against Virginia Tech at home, but their record tells a different story on the road. The Wolfpack have a 3-12-2 record in Blacksburg.



The Wolfpack seem to struggle playing in Lane Stadium, having dropped the last two of three meetings.



The Hokies have been down for a while, but it won’t take James Franklin long to turn things around.



I envision Lane Stadium as a hostile environment for NC State to play in next season.

Wake Forest

NC State and Wake Forest share a football history that dates back to 1895.



During that stretch, the Wolfpack have amassed a 70-43-6 record over the Demon Deacons.



State won last year’s meeting in Winston-Salem, but you can never let your guard down against Wake.



This is a team that seems to have NC State’s number every few years.



Emotions will be high during this meeting for both of these in-state rivals.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts:

Looking ahead, NC State has a tough schedule next season.



I do like that Miami travels to Raleigh next season. It’s also not hard to envision the Wolfpack beating Clemson, Pitt, and UNC.



However, traveling to spots like Dallas, Blacksburg, and either of the in-state opponents will present challenges for the Wolfpack.



I do think NC State can escape its 2027 ACC schedule with a winning record, but I am more interested in seeing how the Wolfpack continues to perform against its current slate of opponents.