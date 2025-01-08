All Wolfpack

Ex-NC State Football Linebacker Settles on Next Landing Spot

Following only one year in the NC State football program, Wyatt Wright is heading to Arkansas State.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Former NC State linebacker Wyatt Wright is committed to the Arkansas State Red Wolves, the Delaware native announced on Instagram this week.

Wright arrived in Raleigh around this time last year as a three-star junior college prospect. At the time, he checked in at No. 57 overall and No. 4 at his position among JUCO talents, per 247Sports.

But Wright, who spent a season apiece at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Fresno City College, saw action in only one NC State football game this season. He now has two years of eligibility remaining.

Chances are he'll enjoy a bigger role with the Red Wolves.

Now, over half of the 17 outbound NC State football transfers have already decided on their next destinations. Three of them have committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd in wide receiver Jakolbe Baldwin, linebacker Jayland Parker, and linebacker Cannon Lewis. Thus far, not a single one of the ex-Wolfpack players has made plans to remain in the ACC.

Meanwhile, 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have landed eight additions from this year's transfer portal. The collection ranks No. 54 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 12 in the ACC.

