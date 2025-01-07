Flipped RB Set to Join NC State Football Immediately
Atlantic Community High School (Fla.) running back Deandre Desinor announced his commitment to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff on Tuesday afternoon. However, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior revealed his pledge to the coaches in Raleigh during his official visit earlier this week, becoming the second from his school to join the 2025 Wolfpack class, along with three-star wide receiver Teddy Hoffman.
Now, Desinor plans to sign his financial agreement with the Wolfpack this week before enrolling and joining the program right away for winter workouts.
Desinor, a four-star talent checking in at No. 422 overall and No. 30 among running backs on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, initially committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers in early June. In fact, he signed with the Mountaineers on Dec. 4.
But Desinor now stands as the lone running back to commit to NC State in the 2025 cycle.
He received over 40 offers in his recruitment.
Forest Hills High School (N.C.) wide receiver Jerel Bolder, ranking No. 287 overall, is the only other composite four-star prep in the 2025 NC State football recruiting haul.
The Wolfpack collection, which will contain 20 signees as soon as Deandre Desinor put his pledge in ink, now stacks up at No. 38 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.