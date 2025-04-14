All Wolfpack

Experienced NC State Football Running Back Hits Spring Transfer Portal

Following a couple of seasons in the NC State football program, Kendrick Raphael is looking for a new opportunity elsewhere.

NC State football running back Kendrick Raphael
NC State football running back Kendrick Raphael / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The college football offseason has two different transfer cycles, with one beginning immediately following the regular season and another getting underway in the spring. Players who are unsure about their role may wait until spring practices to decide what they plan to do next. And the NC State football program has a player who has now decided to move on from the school.

On Sunday evening, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that NC State running back Kendrick Raphael is entering the spring transfer portal, departing the Wolfpack program after spending two seasons in Raleigh.

A key contributor on offense in both of his NC State football campaigns, Raphael totaled over 800 all-purpose yards and tallied four touchdowns. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder averaged 5.4 yards per carry, which ranked third among players on the team.

His departure should free up snaps for redshirt freshman Jayden Scott, who appeared in a limited role last season. Hollywood Smothers will likely operate as the lead man out of the backfield after amassing 571 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season.

