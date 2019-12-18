WolfpackMaven
Ben Finley Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Quarterback Ben Finley, the younger brother of former NC State star and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Finley, has officially signed to follow in Ryan's footsteps and play for the Wolfpack.

Finley joked on Twitter last night that he planned to sign his National Letter of Intent at his breakfast table over a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. No word yet if any milk got spilled on the form before it was submitted.

A frequent visitor to Raleigh during his brother's three seasons at State, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Phoenix, Ariz., was the first player to commit to the Wolfpack in the Class of 2020.

LIke Ryan, this Finley has a quick release and is an extremely accurate passer, completing 63.7 percent of his throws this season as a senior at Paradise Valley High School. But he also had the arm strength to throw down field and the agility to elude rushers and make things happen on the run, finishing the 2019 season with 3,442 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, with only eight interceptions.

Ezemdi Udoh signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Ezmdi Udoh has submitted his signed National Letter of Intent to officially become a member of NC State's football class of 2020. Read more

Patrick Matan signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The big offensive lineman from Washington D.C. will help offset the loss of other OL prospects. Read more

Red Light District: Wolfpack Signing Day

Brett Friedlander

Live updates as college football recruits sign their National Letters of Intent to officially become members of NC State's Class of 2020. Read more

Offensive line recruit Blaske decommits

Brett Friedlander

The Georgia native's decision reduces NC State's 2020 class to 19 on the eve of national signing day

Wolfpack Recruits Schedule NLI Signings

Brett Friedlander

Here is a rundown of when members of State's 2020 recruiting class plan to make their committments official on Wednesday. Read more

Payton Wilson Issues Public Apology

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt freshman linebacker was arrested in an alcohol-related incident early Saturday morning

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Cole Anthony is out for 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. If he's out the full six weeks, his…

Four Wolfpack recruits preparing for Shrine Bowl

Brett Friedlander

Devan Boykin, Ezemdi Udoh and Davin Vann are representing NC while Jalen Coit is playing for SC in Saturday's all-star game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what my fellow SI Maven from Oklahoma State had to say about four-star defensive back…

Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

NC State's sophomore center had a career day in the Wolfpack's win against Elon on Sunday. Read more