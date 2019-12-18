Ben Finley Signs With Wolfpack

Quarterback Ben Finley, the younger brother of former NC State star and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Finley, has officially signed to follow in Ryan's footsteps and play for the Wolfpack.

Finley joked on Twitter last night that he planned to sign his National Letter of Intent at his breakfast table over a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. No word yet if any milk got spilled on the form before it was submitted.

A frequent visitor to Raleigh during his brother's three seasons at State, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Phoenix, Ariz., was the first player to commit to the Wolfpack in the Class of 2020.

LIke Ryan, this Finley has a quick release and is an extremely accurate passer, completing 63.7 percent of his throws this season as a senior at Paradise Valley High School. But he also had the arm strength to throw down field and the agility to elude rushers and make things happen on the run, finishing the 2019 season with 3,442 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, with only eight interceptions.