Top In-State 2027 Prospects to Visit NC State

Once the 2026 transfer portal window closes, college coaching staffs across the country will shift their focus back to the high school recruiting trail, as prospects in the 2027 class will be taking visits with their top schools over the next few months.

NC State and head coach Dave Doeren are already planning to host several 2027 prospects for visits throughout the winter and spring, including two of the top recruits in North Carolina, who are expected to be on campus in Raleigh at the end of January.

NC State to Host Two Top In-State Recruits on January Visit

According to Rivals’ Chad Simmons, both Jalaythan Mayfield, a four-star linebacker recruit from Lincolnton High School, and Antwan McKoy, a four-star defensive lineman recruit from St. Pauls High School, will visit NC State on Jan. 31.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

While NC State will likely host far more recruits on the 31st than just Mayfield and McKoy, both prospects are among the top players from North Carolina and would be significant additions to the Wolfpack’s 2027 class.

Here’s a closer look at Mayfield and McKoy and how the January visit could help NC State improve its standing in both prospects’ recruitment.

More on Jalaythan Mayfield

Mayfield is a 6’1”, 215-pound linebacker recruit with interest from several Power Four programs. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 209 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 10 linebacker, and the No. 9 prospect from North Carolina.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

On Dec. 26, Mayfield named the Wolfpack as one of his final 10 schools and told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong that NC State, South Carolina, and Miami are the three programs he currently feels most comfortable with.

If Mayfield’s January trip to Raleigh goes well, NC State should be in a strong position to win his recruitment and land the four-star linebacker.

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

More on Antwan McKoy

McKoy is a 6’3”, 290-pound defensive lineman recruit who has drawn interest from some of the nation’s top programs. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 375 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 43 defensive lineman, and the No. 14 prospect from North Carolina.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Simmons recently reported that NC State, Georgia, and South Carolina are the three programs recruiting McKoy most aggressively.

McKoy has already visited NC State, traveling to Raleigh during the season for a game day, so he's familiar with the program and staff. With a strong visit in January, the Wolfpack should be well-positioned to land the four-star defensive lineman.

Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.