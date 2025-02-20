All Wolfpack

Four-Star Defender Locks In NC State Football Official Visit

The NC State football staff has been making moves for elite North Carolina edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
West Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) edge rusher Elijah Littlejohn received an offer from the NC State football recruiting team over a year ago. Wolfpack defensive coordinator DJ Eliot checked in on the 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-star and his family back in late January.

And Littlejohn traveled to Raleigh for an unofficial visit with the Wolfpack earlier this month.

Now, according to a report from Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman this week, the coveted prep has locked in an NC State football official visit for June 20-22.

Littlejohn's other offers include the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and UNC.

He currently checks in at No. 375 overall, No. 31 at his position, and No. 19 among North Carolina prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts boast four early 2026 pledges, all three-star talents, in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta.

