NC State Football Boasts Lone 'Warm' Label in Jamal Rule Recruitment
Just over two weeks after checking out the NC State football program on an unofficial visit, Charlotte Christian School (N.C.) junior running back Jamal Rule has scheduled an official visit with the Wolfpack.
ALSO READ: Prime 2026 NC State Target Lyrik Pettis Sets Two Official Visits
He'll be in Raleigh for a third time in his recruitment, June 6-8. The 6-foot, 205-pound Rule revealed the trip, his first announced official visit, via the following post late Sunday night:
As things stand, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine tags the Wolfpack as the leader for Rule, and NC State is the only school with the "warm" label on 247Sports. His other offers include Nebraska, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and Appalachian State.
"[Jamal Rule] shows good size, balance and body control," CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming noted earlier this week. "Also shows good lateral agility, acceleration, strength and power...Runs a 4.5. Big-time talent."
NC State football has four early 2026 prizes, all three-stars, in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta.
ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Move for In-State WR Jaire Richburg
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.