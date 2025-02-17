Frequent NC State Football Visitor Keshawn Stancil Locks In Key Trip
Clayton High School (N.C.) junior defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has revealed late-spring official visits to Auburn (May 15), Miami (May 30), and Penn State (June 7). Plus, the coveted prospect, a Wolfpack offer holder since May, is on tap to check out the NC State football program once again.
ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Move for In-State WR Jaire Richburg
Stancil, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound composite four-star prep, has set his third stay in Raleigh for June 20-22. Along with a handful of other prime 2026 NC State targets, he posted dates of his Wolfpack tour on social media over the weekend.
And Stancil, who has pinned his NC State football offer announcement on social media, opted to include a string of exclamation emojis:
He currently stacks up at No. 252 overall in the cycle, No. 27 among defensive linemen, and No. 13 in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
A promising quartet of three-star talents comprise the early 2026 Wolfpack class. As things stand in the cycle, NC State football checks in at No. 42 overall, per On3, and No. 11 among ACC hauls.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Lands in Final Five for Coveted 300-Pound Lineman
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.