All Wolfpack

Frequent NC State Football Visitor Keshawn Stancil Locks In Key Trip

The four-star North Carolina defender looks excited about his next return to NC State football land.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clayton High School (N.C.) junior defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has revealed late-spring official visits to Auburn (May 15), Miami (May 30), and Penn State (June 7). Plus, the coveted prospect, a Wolfpack offer holder since May, is on tap to check out the NC State football program once again.

ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Move for In-State WR Jaire Richburg

Stancil, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound composite four-star prep, has set his third stay in Raleigh for June 20-22. Along with a handful of other prime 2026 NC State targets, he posted dates of his Wolfpack tour on social media over the weekend.

And Stancil, who has pinned his NC State football offer announcement on social media, opted to include a string of exclamation emojis:

He currently stacks up at No. 252 overall in the cycle, No. 27 among defensive linemen, and No. 13 in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

A promising quartet of three-star talents comprise the early 2026 Wolfpack class. As things stand in the cycle, NC State football checks in at No. 42 overall, per On3, and No. 11 among ACC hauls.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Lands in Final Five for Coveted 300-Pound Lineman

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more Wolfpack recruiting updates and other NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football