NC State Football Makes Big Move for In-State WR Jaire Richburg

Jaire Richburg 6’3” 193 Kernersville East Forsyth HS, North Carolina is one of the top wide receivers in the Atlantic coast region. Wide catch radius, attack the ball in the air, shows twitchy athletic ability and is very physical off the ball. 4.1 GPA.⁦@bigjai_rich⁩ pic.twitter.com/PdCsjWWcLh