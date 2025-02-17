NC State Football Makes Big Move for In-State WR Jaire Richburg
East Forsyth High School (N.C.) junior wide receiver Jaire Richburg has locked in an NC State football official visit, June 20-22, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound three-star announced on Sunday.
Richburg, a full-fledged Wolfpack recruiting target since about this same time last February and an unofficial visitor in Raleigh just a few weeks ago, has also scheduled an official visit to Virginia Tech at the end of May. He holds over a dozen offers, including UNC, Duke, South Carolina, Penn State, and Wake Forest.
"[Jaire Richburg] is one of the top wide receivers in the Atlantic coast region," CBS Sports Network college football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming noted last week. "Wide catch radius, attack the ball in the air, shows twitchy athletic ability and is very physical off the ball. 4.1 GPA."
He ranks No. 839 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 139 among wide receivers, and No. 33 in North Carolina, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
Meanwhile, despite serving as a "pass first" guard for East Forsyth on the hardwood, Richburg recently joined the 1,000-point club for his prep basketball career.
NC State football enjoys four three-star verbal pledges at this early juncture on the 2026 trail. The class stacks up at No. 41 in the country, according to 247Sports.
