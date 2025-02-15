NC State Football Lands in Final Five for Coveted 300-Pound OL
An NC State football offer holder since early June, Clinton High School (S.C.) junior offensive tackle Tre Aiken included the Wolfpack in the top five he named on Saturday morning, along with Florida, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Aiken, a composite three-star prospect, has racked up over a dozen offers in his recruitment. He revealed his finalists via the following post on social media:
Aiken, who has checked out the Wolfpack in person a few times since landing on Dave Doeren & Co.'s wishlist, stacks up at No. 800 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 75 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 13 in South Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
He's now set to be back in Raleigh for an official visit in early June.
NC State football boasts four early 2026 commits, including Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz. The class ranks No. 42 in the country, per On3, and No. 11 in the ACC.
