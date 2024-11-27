Giant Transfer Talent Lands on NC State Football Wishlist
Western Carolina senior offensive lineman Derek Simmons revealed his entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. And suitors, including the NC State football coaches, quickly began piling up for the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiters Secure Commitments on Back-To-Back Days
Within the first 12 hours since entering the portal, Simmons has advertised offers from NC State, Liberty, Pitt, Houston, Toledo, Western Kentucky, USF, Duke, ECU, Cal, Michigan State, Texas, USF, and Georgia Tech. In other words, he's garnering interest from a variety of levels across the country.
Simmons, a former unrated 2020 prep out of Jacksonville, Fla., began his college career at Tusculum, then Abilene Christian, before spending the past two seasons suiting up for the Catamounts after sitting out a year due to transfer rules. Following a promising junior campaign as a Western Carolina starter, he stepped up his impact as a senior this go-round, earning All-Southern Conference Second Team honors.
Derek Simmons announced his Wolfpack offer via the following post on Tuesday afternoon:
The seasoned bruiser, who was on the field in Carter-Finley Stadium for Western Carolina's 38-21 loss to the Wolfpack on Aug. 29, is the first transfer in this cycle to report an offer from NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.
There's no word on Derek Simmons' timeline for choosing his next destination. He will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Head Coach Comments on Shakeup at UNC
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.