NC State Football: Dave Doeren Comments on Shakeup at UNC
No matter how the 2024 edition of the Wolfpack-Tar Heel rivalry plays out in Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network), NC State football head coach Dave Doeren won't end up with a losing record against Mack Brown. The 73-year-old UNC football head coach, who is 2-3 versus the program from Raleigh since his return to Chapel Hill in 2019, will not be there beyond this season.
UNC announced the active FBS wins leader's impending departure on Tuesday morning.
Evidently, the battle between the Wolfpack (5-6, 2-5 ACC) and Tar Heels (6-5, 3-4 ACC), a chance for Doeren's bunch to achieve bowl eligibility and notch its fourth straight win in the series, might be Brown's last game as head coach, as North Carolina school officials have yet to decide if he will lead the team in its bowl outing.
"What a great career," Doeren pointed out about Mack Brown, who boasts a 282-149 overall record and one national title between stints at Tulane, Texas, and UNC, while speaking to the media shortly after the reports became official. "I have nothing but respect for Coach Brown. I've known him since I was a young assistant coach.
"He's done things the right way. He's worked hard in this profession. He's helped a lot of coaches. And so, I have a lot of respect for him...
"I don't think it impacts us...For us, no matter what's happening on that sideline, we've got to make sure ours is right."
