NC State Football Recruiters Secure Commitments on Back-To-Back Days

A versatile 2025 defender has now flipped his pledge to the NC State football program.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting pledge Terris Dudley
NC State football recruiting pledge Terris Dudley / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Bradley High School (Ohio) senior linebacker Terris Dudley committed to Toledo in June. However, signaling a potential flip, the three-star prospect received an offer from the NC State football staff last week and checked out the Wolfpack on an official visit over the weekend.

And on Tuesday afternoon, Dudley officially flipped, decommitting from the Rockets and pledging allegiance to Dave Doeren and his crew in Raleigh.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete announced his new commitment via the following post on social media:

Dudley checks in at No. 1,435 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, sitting No. 120 among listed athletes in the cycle and No. 61 in Ohio. He racked up offers from over a dozen programs in his recruitment, including Houston, Ohio, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, and Buffalo.

Doeren & Co.'s addition of Terris Dudley brings the 2025 NC State football pledge count to 20. The haul now ranks No. 42 in the country, per 247Sports, and stacks up No. 10 among ACC schools.

NC State has now landed two 2025 prizes in the past two days, as Columbus High School (Texas) running back Grayson Rigdon revealed his commitment to the Wolfpack on Monday morning. Rigdon, another three-star talent, appears 78 spots higher than Dudley in the rankings at No. 1,367 overall.

