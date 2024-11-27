High-Speed Quarterback Looks Ahead to NC State Football Career
Richland Northeast High School (S.C.) quarterback Will Wilson and his Cavaliers suffered a 48-36 road loss to the Daniels High School Lions in the third round of the state's 4A Playoffs. Even so, the defeat doesn't take anything away from the NC State football recruiting prize's sensational senior season as a prep.
Not only did the 6-foot-1, 225-pound dual-threat talent account for over 500 yards of offense against the Lions, including 396 through the air and 141 on the ground, but Wilson also totaled five touchdowns.
That performance capped off a prolific year for the early Wolfpack commit, as he threw for almost 2,500 yards across 10 outings, connecting on 22 TD passes with only two interceptions while racking up 1,144 yards and 20 scores via his legs.
On Tuesday morning, the three-star prospect said farewell to his high school playing career and looked ahead to his days at NC State via the following post on social media:
At No. 795 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Will Wilson checks in eighth among the 20 NC State football pledges in the cycle to date. He's the only QB in the class.
Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack cohorts currently boast the nation's No. 42-ranked 2025 collection, now up to No. 8 in the ACC following the addition of two more three-stars this week.
