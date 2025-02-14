Huge Four-Star Georgia Prep Pits NC State Football Against Four Others
Three weeks after checking out the NC State Wolfpack on an unofficial visit with 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff, Buford High School (Ga.) junior offensive tackle Ben Mubenga included the Pack in his top five.
Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, and LSU also remain in contention for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound four-star prospect, currently checking in at No. 45 among offensive tackles in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals, and No. 50 in Georgia. He named his five via the following post on Thursday night:
Mubenga has scheduled a return trip to Raleigh the third weekend of March for another unofficial visit with the Wolfpack. Meanwhile, the coveted giant, who checked out the Seminoles earlier this month, has locked in official visits to Florida State and Arkansas in June.
NC State football boasts four 2026 pledges, all three-stars, in Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) linebacker Jordan Moreta, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) safety Koby Sarkodie, and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
The haul ranks No. 42 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 10 in the ACC.
