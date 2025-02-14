NC State Football Staff Aims to Flip Big Ten Pledge on Visit
Mandarin High School (Fla.) junior defensive lineman Brian Harris has locked in an official visit with the NC State Wolfpack beginning June 13. In addition to the formal NC State football campus tour, he's scheduled official trips to Stanford (May 30), West Virginia (June 6), and South Carolina (June 20).
Harris, a Maryland verbal commit since early August, currently stacks up at No. 722 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 63 among defensive linemen, and No. 97 in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He's held an offer from the staff in Raleigh since late January.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a composite three-star prospect with the size and explosion to shine at the next level as a defensive tackle or edge rusher. His list of suitors includes the latest addition on Thursday, Penn State, plus Duke, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Stanford, West Virginia, and others.
Last season, Harris recorded 32 tackles, 10 for a loss, seven sacks, nine quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, and three forced fumbles for a Mandarin squad that finished 7-4 overall.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew enjoy a four-deep collection on the 2026 trail, ranking No. 42 overall and No. 10 in the ACC, per 247Sports.
