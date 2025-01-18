All Wolfpack

Huge Recruit Jamarcus Whyce 'Blessed' to Get NC State Football Offer

NC State football is the latest to enter the fray for the four-star defensive lineman.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As of late Friday night, Trotwood-Madison High School (Ohio) defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce is officially on the 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist.

ALSO READ: Stock-Rising Prep Welcomes NC State Coach for In-Home Visit

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior, a four-star prospect with potential to climb higher in the rankings, advertised the offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff via the following post, noting that he's "blessed" to land it:

Whyce, a versatile defender in the trenches who stacks up at No. 330 overall, No. 42 among defensive linemen, and No. 16 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, now boasts roughly two dozen offers. Thus far, the 16-year-old powerful force's list of suitors includes only two others of the ACC variety in Boston College and Louisville.

ALSO READ: Ex-NC State Safety Bishop Fitzgerald Announces Next Landing Spot

In his junior campaign, Jamarcus Whyce recorded 64 tackles and led his Trotwood-Madison squad with 13.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

For now, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul still contains only two early pledges in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

Smith, ranking No. 710 overall in the cycle, announced his commitment back in early August. Sakowitz, No. 685 overall, followed suit just over two months later.

ALSO READ: Former NC State Center Finds Better Opportunity in Home State

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

Published |Modified
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football