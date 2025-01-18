Huge Recruit Jamarcus Whyce 'Blessed' to Get NC State Football Offer
As of late Friday night, Trotwood-Madison High School (Ohio) defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce is officially on the 2026 NC State football recruiting wishlist.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound junior, a four-star prospect with potential to climb higher in the rankings, advertised the offer from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his staff via the following post, noting that he's "blessed" to land it:
Whyce, a versatile defender in the trenches who stacks up at No. 330 overall, No. 42 among defensive linemen, and No. 16 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, now boasts roughly two dozen offers. Thus far, the 16-year-old powerful force's list of suitors includes only two others of the ACC variety in Boston College and Louisville.
In his junior campaign, Jamarcus Whyce recorded 64 tackles and led his Trotwood-Madison squad with 13.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
For now, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul still contains only two early pledges in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
Smith, ranking No. 710 overall in the cycle, announced his commitment back in early August. Sakowitz, No. 685 overall, followed suit just over two months later.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.