Key Play Breakdown: The Beginning of The End

Brett Friedlander

NC State was leading 10-6 and still feeling good about its chances against rival North Carolina with 10:51 remaining in the third quarter Saturday.

But then everything changed with one errant pass.

Don Chapman's interception of Devin Leary sparked a chain of events that saw the Wolfpack commit two other turnovers before the end of the quarter and give up touchdowns on five straight possessions to turn its slimp lead into a 41-10 loss in the season-ending game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

 Here's a closer look at how the pivotal play that started the meltdown unfolded:

UNC screenshot 1

Facing a third-and-eight situation from its own 34, State loads the formation with three receivers to the long side of the field. Tight end Cary Angeline is split out and begins the play as the middle of the three receivers lined up in press coverage by cornerback Trey Morrison.

unc screenshot 2

As the play begins to unfold, slot receiver Tabari Hines (at the 37-yard line just at the bottom of the red down and distance banner) heads inside, where he performs a spin move that freezes the safety. That leaves the middle of the field open for Angeline, who has a step on his defender.

UNC screenshot 3

Angeline (at the bottom of the screen at the 44-yard line) has created separation on his man as Leary delivers the pass, giving him an opportunity to make the catch and extend the drive. ...

unc screenshot 5

...  but Leary leads Angeline a little too far and Chapman, the strong safety who was playing deep, is able to react to the ball and make a diving interception in front of the Wolfpack tight end.

