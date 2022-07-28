Leary Tabbed Preseason ACC Player Of The Year

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has been voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year by ACC media.

In 2021, Leary tossed 35 touchdown passes (a new school record) and only five interceptions. his 3,433 yards passing were the sixth-most in a season by an NC State player.

The Wolfpack has not had a member of its football program win the Player of the Year since Philip Rivers accomplished the feat in 2003.

Leary finished 40 votes. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (30) and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21) followed. Eleven players received votes overall.

Preseason Player of the Year



1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)

