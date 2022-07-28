Skip to main content
Leary Tabbed Preseason ACC Player Of The Year

Leary Tabbed Preseason ACC Player Of The Year

The ACC media has picked NC State quarterback Devin Leary as its 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC media has picked NC State quarterback Devin Leary as its 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has been voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year by ACC media.

In 2021, Leary tossed 35 touchdown passes (a new school record) and only five interceptions. his 3,433 yards passing were the sixth-most in a season by an NC State player. 

The Wolfpack has not had a member of its football program win the Player of the Year since Philip Rivers accomplished the feat in 2003. 

Leary finished 40 votes. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (30) and Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21) followed. Eleven players received votes overall.

Preseason Player of the Year


1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)
2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)
3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)
4. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)
4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)
6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)
6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)
8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)
9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)
10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)
11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_16971655
Football

Leary Tabbed Preseason ACC Player Of The Year

By Rob McLamb37 seconds ago
USATSI_16828029
Football

Clemson picked to win ACC, NC State tabbed to finish second in Atlantic

By Rob McLambJul 27, 2022
USATSI_17236835
Football

Durden selected to Outland Trophy Watch List

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_18698006
Sports

Pack9: NC State alums in the pros, Rodón to start Tuesday

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_17346351 (1)
Basketball

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
USATSI_16973000
Football

NC State's Thomas and Moore make Butkus Watch List

By Rob McLambJul 26, 2022
IMG_4874
Football

Ranking NC State's quarterbacks

By Rob McLambJul 25, 2022
IMG_4897
Football

NC State's Thomas Remembers Charles Johnson

By Rob McLambJul 23, 2022
IMG_4874
Football

Devin Leary discusses NC State and his career

By Rob McLambJul 22, 2022