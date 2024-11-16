NC State Football Coach Visiting Son of Wolfpack Treasure
NC State football quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper headed to Alabama on Friday to check out St. Michael Catholic High School sophomore signal-caller Gunner Rivers and Wolfpack legend Philip Rivers lead the Cardinals (10-1) against the Pleasant Grove Spartans (9-1) in state playoff action.
Of course, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Gunner Rivers, a five-star prospect sitting No. 33 overall, No. 4 among quarterbacks, and No. 2 in Alabama on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, is the heralded son of Philip Rivers, one of the all-time most accomplished NC State football products who is now in his fourth season as the Cardinals' head coach.
As a freshman last season, Gunner Rivers threw for over 3,000 yards, but St. Michael Catholic finished with only a 6-5 overall record.
Rivers has thrown for 3,062 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only four interceptions this season, connecting on 204 of his 309 pass attempts. In last week's playoff win, he totaled 260 yards and four scores through the air.
It's still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle. But given Gunner Rivers' strong Wolfpack ties and the in-person pursuit by the staff in Raleigh, there's no doubt NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts should be among the favorites to land the coveted talent in a year or two.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.