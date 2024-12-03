All Wolfpack

NC State Football Losing Tight End 'Juice' to Portal

At least six NC State football talents are planning to head elsewhere.

Matt Giles

NC State football tight end Juice Vereen
NC State football tight end Juice Vereen / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
On Tuesday afternoon, NC State football tight end Juice Vereen became the sixth Wolfpack player in the past three days to reveal a departure from the program via the transfer portal when it opens next week. As On3's Pete Nakos reported, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining due to the redshirt he received this season following only two appearances.

Vereen caught four passes for 65 yards across 10 outings as an NC State football freshman last season. However, all four of those receptions came in the team's 45-24 home loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 9, 2023.

Although the former composite four-star recruit out of Havelock High School (N.C.) saw snaps in two games for the 2024 Wolfpack (6-6, 3-5 ACC), he did not record any stats.

As a coveted prep, Javonte "Juice" Vereen finished at No. 364 overall, No. 19 among tight ends, and No. 13 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

The other five NC State football players who have revealed plans to enter the portal include the 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year in sophomore wide receiver KC Concepcion, along with graduate offensive lineman Sean Hill, redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle DJ Jackson, and junior linebacker Wyatt Wright.

