NC State Football Takes Hilarious Jab at Tar Heel Stadium
As a mere true freshman, NC State football quarterback CJ Bailey improved to 1-0 against the archrival UNC Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) via the Wolfpack's 35-30 road victory on Saturday.
ALSO READ: NC State Prize Takhyian Whitset Earns Four-Star Rating
The feel-good win in Chapel Hill secured bowl eligibility for the Wolfpack (6-6, 3-5 ACC) while extending its winning streak in the rivalry to four games. And on Tuesday, the NC State football social media team suggested with creative photoshopping that, at least as far as bragging rights are concerned, Bailey & Co. effectively changed the name of UNC's Kenan Memorial Stadium to Carter-Finley West Stadium.
Just a few seconds into the following CJ Bailey vs. UNC mixtape, the Wolfpack's proposed rebranding appears just below the Kenan lights with the Tar Heels' "NC" logo suddenly tipping over:
After Bailey connected on only three of his eight pass attempts for all of 19 yards in the first half on Saturday, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound dual-threat talent dazzled in the second half to the tune of an 11-for-12 passing clip for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and zero Wolfpack punts following the break. He added 54 yards on 14 rushing attempts in his rivalry debut.
"I know I had to play for my guys," the 18-year-old Bailey noted afterward. "We had a big talk [at halftime]. My mindset going into the second half was to play much better."
ALSO READ: Outbound NC State Transfer KC Concepcion Eyes Five Options
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.