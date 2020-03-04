Strong LB Corps Gets Stronger With Addition of Jones

As a transfer who had to sit out a season under NCAA rules, Levi Jones spent his redshirt year at NC State familiarizing himself with the defense in which he'd play once he returns to action this fall.

There's only one problem.

Because of a change in coordinators, the defense Jones had been studying is no longer the defense the Wolfpack plays.

"Honestly, it's changed quite a bit since I got here," the junior linebacker said last week at the start of the Wolfpack's spring practice. "Obviously, coach (Dave Huxtable) was the D coordinator and we run a little bit different of a defense than we did in the fall.

"I learned that playbook pretty well. Then we changed to a 3-3 front and we had some new stuff put in, so I adapted to that."

The good news is that everyone else is also starting over from scratch under the new system being developed by newly promoted coordinator Tony Gibson.

The even better news is that because Gibson was member of coach Dave Doeren's staff in 2019, he and Jones have already developed trust and a working relationship.

"Coach Gibson is awesome," Jones said. "He was with us last season, so it was cool that I got a chance to be around him. I really like what he's doing, installing in our program. I'm really excited to get back out there and play."

A 6-3, 230-pound linebacker for Austin, Tex., Jones is a former four-star prospect who played in all 14 games as a true freshman at Southern Cal.

But his playing time dipped considerably during a sophomore season in which he made 13 tackles and had three pass breakups before being dismissed from the team in November 2018 for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Jones' bloodlines suggest he could be a difference-maker for the Wolfpack. His father played for the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowls. His brothers Cayleb and Zay (who played college ball at East Carolina) are currently in the NFL.

Back in December Doeren called Jones the kind of player that "can have a huge impact on our football team," adding that can "elevate the position group that (he) plays with."

That's saying something, considering that the linebacking corps is by far the strongest position on State's depth chart.

On either side of the ball.

Jones joins a unit that returns all three starters -- leading tackler Peyton Wilson, Isaiah Moore and Louis Acceus -- as well as top reserves Drake Thomas and C.J. Hart.

There promises to be a lot of competition among the group during spring practice, which continues through April 4. But that, Jones said, is a positive as the Wolfpack begins the work of rebounding from last year's 4-8 disppointment.

"It's great to have depth in the position and knowing that all of us are very talented," he said. "We like to take pride in being the best position group on the defense. Having the depth is really good. We can all play and all be there for each other."

Jones is especially motivated to start contributing after spending last season with the scout team at practice and watching from the sideline on game days.

"It's different that I get to play. But my mentality, I'm still trying to get better," he said. "I'm still out here celebrating with my teammates, working hard, having fun. It's that time I get to play, so I'm looking forward to getting back out on the field and showing for the fans."