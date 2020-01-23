Murchison a 'Disruptive Force' At Senior Bowl Workouts

NC State has become know as Quarterback U because of the abundance of passers it has sent to the NFL over the years.

Recently, though, the Wolfpack has become even more prolific at producing draft-worthy defensive linemen.

This year's class is upholding that tradition.

Following up on the success of teammates James Smith-Williams at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Deonte Holden at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last week, Larrell Murchison is impressing scouts and coaches at the Senior Bowl this week.

Described as "a disruptive interior force" by John Shipley of SI Jaguar Report, the 6-foot-3, 291-pound defensive tackle has drawn positive reviews for his work during practices leading up to Saturday's game in Mobile, Ala.

Murchison was one of State's few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. Playing both inside and out on the Wolfpack's three-man front, he finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Here's what some of those on site in Mobile have said and written about Murchison's performance and his draft prospects:

Owen Riese, writing for the Green Bay Packers website Acme Packing Co., reports that Murchison was "nearly unblockable during 1 on 1s" on Wednesday, writing that "he was consistently lightning quick off of the football not allowing the offensive lineman a chance to block him."

According to draft analyst Scott Bischoff, "Murchison was slippery and powerful in practice today, and his short stature gives him natural leverage over his opponent, and he had a good first practice on Tuesday."

Kyle Crabbs of TheDraftNetwork.com wrote that Murchison had "a terrific practice" Wedneday, adding that while the former Wolfpack star "doesn't have any elite traits, he's a quick, stout defender who consistently played on the plus side of the line of scrimmage today."

Finally, Matt Matera of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' PewterReport.com, believes that Murchison would be a good fit for the Bucs' defense in the later rounds of the draft, writing:.

"The Wolfpack (has) a great track record when it comes to pumping out NFL talent along the defensive line, and Murchison continues that trend. Murchison improved as an interior pass rusher in 2019, going from four sacks and eight tackles for loss as a junior to seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a senior. Murchison also recorded three fumble recoveries and an interception at N.C. State. The athletic D-tackle has experience playing in three- and four-man fronts, gives great effort and hits like a hammer. He would fit in well along Tampa Bay’s D-line early on Day 3."

The actual Senior Bowl game is schedule for Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on NFL Network.