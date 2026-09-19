You could live to be 109 and have trouble seeing as heartbreaking of loss as NC State suffered on Saturday at Vanderbilt.



NC State jumped out to a nice lead in Nashville and controlled the game for almost its entirety.



Even when Vanderbilt was driving late to seemingly kick a last second field goal to force overtime, NC State picked it off.

Only to fumble away the sure-fire victory in the most unbelieveable fashion.



Check out the highlight again below, if you can stomach it.

🚨 VANDERBILT WALK-OFF FUMBLE RECOVERY IN THE END ZONE



NC STATE FUMBLED WHILE RUNNING OUT THE CLOCK 😳 pic.twitter.com/TrahtvSGmG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2026

It didn't end up being a walk-off, as one second was remaining on the clock (actually, unlike in Ann Arbor, Michigan, earlier this season), but that didn't matter. NC State's attempt at a bunch of laterals was quickly sniffed out and stopped.



Social media reactions came from all over the college football world, though, and none were complimentary to the Wolfpack. Check out some of the best of them below.

THAT. JUST. HAPPENED.

What. Just. Happened?!?!



Vanderbilt forces the fumble in the waning seconds and recovers it in the end zone! 😱 pic.twitter.com/lzlKPRVsru — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 19, 2026

And just like that, Music City turns into Heartbreak City for NC State. Unreal loss, especially after looking so good for parts of Saturday, after the way things started this season at Virginia.

Music City Miracle Part II

A NEW MUSIC CITY MIRACLE! 😱



From down 17 to one of the most unbelievable plays you'll ever see 😳



(📹: @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/fh1tfJ11mV — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2026

How do you let this happen? I've watched it no less than 15 times in the short time it has been since the game ended and I just can't.



How? How? How?



There are bad ways to lose, then there are awful ways to lose, then there is a 12 foot pile of fecal matter and there is this specific way to lose a game. Unreal.

Props for Posting?

Final: NCSU 31, VAN 35 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 19, 2026

There are teams that won't post at all immediately following a loss, or won't post a final score from one. So I guess, good job NC State social media team for at least putting something up?



Unreal. Still can't get over this.

The Dreaded Probability Cliff

NC State had a 99.9% chance of winning with 6 seconds left



They lost the game pic.twitter.com/HNG7hsGc5l — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2026

From 99.9% to 0 in literally one second. This is honestly, easily a top-five worst loss of any kind in any sport that I've ever seen.

Spoke Too Soon

NC STATE SEALS IT pic.twitter.com/LEIcEOIqwm — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 19, 2026

It seemed obvious that NC State couldn't lose the game after this late interception, but sure enough...

Exactly What Everyone is Thinking

Holy crap, NC State — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 19, 2026

I've seen bad ways to lose but I honestly can't think of a dumber one than what I just watched.

Diabolical

This is a diabolical decision by the NC State staff. Yikes https://t.co/5AmwVpTquA — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) September 19, 2026

I'm trying to figure out where the blame goes. Is it the coaches? It's not a bad call, unless Bailey was told to scramble and keep killing clock. He needs to be told to burn some and just lay down before anyone can touch him.



Was he told that and didn't execute? Or was he told to simply kill as much time as possible?

Anything But THAT!

I feel so bad for NC State fans.



I cannot believe that just happened. Throw it away! Take the safety! Do anything BUT that! — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 19, 2026

Heck, throw it out the back of your own end zone and let the clock expire before you do that.

All-Time Dumbest Play?

CJ Bailey just made dumbest play in college football history to lose the game for NC State pic.twitter.com/uoSilj7S9V — Jared Smith (@jaredsmithbets) September 19, 2026

On the spot I can't think of one that trumps it. Give me a few minutes and I might have something but this is beyond unreal.



Seriously, I keep repeating myself but how does this happen?